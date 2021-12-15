PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A late-night shooting on a street in Philadelphia left a man in critical condition and the offices of a state senator who has fought gun violence and the Philadelphia NAACP damaged by bullets.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times Monday night around 11:30 p.m. in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood.

Someone in a private vehicle took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Officers found bullet casings strewn across the street, bullet fragments, a laser sight for a handgun and a trail of blood, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. WPVI-TV reported that officers found a bloody handgun, too.

Bullets pierced the window of state Sen. Sharif Street’s office. No one in the office was injured and no arrests were made as of Tuesday morning.

Street said he hopes the gunfire will motivate lawmakers in Harrisburg to take steps to address gun violence, which has wracked Philadelphia.

“This is what constituents that I represent live with. You know, bullet holes have been flying though people’s windows around here for a while,” Street told WTFX-TV. “It’s just really disturbing.”

A cousin of Street’s wife was killed last July 4 during a shooting at a cookout in west Philadelphia.