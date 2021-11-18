Shooting in West Philadelphia leaves 19-year-old male dead

Philadelphia (WPHL)— A possible shootout outside a West Philadelphia corner store left a man dead and another in critical condition. police say.

The incident happened on 56th Street and Market Street, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a 20-year-old male was shot once in the right forearm and twice in the chest. The male was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police and was placed in critical condition.

Also at the scene police say, a 19-year-old black male was shot twice in the chest. He was taken by an emergency ambulance to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a weapons was recovered under both males victims.