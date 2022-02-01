Philadelphia (WPHL)- An investigation is underway after two teens were shot in the Overbrook neighborhood Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Lotus Road just after 6:00 pm.

Police say an 18-year old male was shot in his hand. The male was taken in a private vehicle to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police say.

Another 18-year-old male showed up in a private vehicle to Lankenau Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right arm, police say. The male was placed in stable condition by medics.

Police say no arrests have been made, and no weapons were found.