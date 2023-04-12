April is National Donate Life Month which is an annual cause to raise awareness about organ donation and honor its donors and survivors.

Eileen Krynicki, an Organ transplant survivor, and Dr. Ali Naji, her surgeon, joined us on the show to talk about Organ donation and to share Eileen’s unique survival story.

Twenty years ago, Eileen found out she was in kidney failure after going to a routine physical at her doctor’s office. If you asked her then, she never could’ve predicted that hope, prayer, and her sister Ruth would save her life.

Once Eileen found out that Ruth would be a perfect living donor match for her kidney, she turned to Penn Medicine where she met her amazing surgeon and lifesaver, Dr. Naji.

Eileen’s heartwarming story and National Donate Life Month stress the importance of organ donation, and how being a donor can potentially save someone’s life.

You can learn more about Penn Medicine’s Center for Living Donation, here.