Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Shell Gas Station store owner was stabbed multiple times inside his establishment in the city’s Roxborough section.

The incident happened on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue just before 9:30 pm Wednesday.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was stabbed three times in the arm during an argument by another man. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.