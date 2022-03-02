Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting multiple shots near Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs Headquarters, with one of the shots striking inside the building.

The incident happened on 7790 Dungan Road at 10:45 pm Friday.

According to police, someone shot several shots at a woman. Police say one of the shots came through the cafeteria window of the Internal Affairs building and struck a wall.

Several spent shells were found at the scene, but police say there were no injuries.

Police say they hope nearby surveillance cameras can help find who is responsible. The investigation is ongoing.