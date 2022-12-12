Philadelphia, PA (WPHL)- The Philadelphia fire department responded to a report of a house on fire on the 4700 block of Salem Street, in the city’s Frankford section.

Crews arrived at 12:30 p.m. and found several houses on fire.

A second alarm fire was declared within minutes, at 12:37 p.m.

Displaced residents were sent to St. Marks Church on Frankford avenue, however the number of residents has not been confirmed.

According to Philadelphia police, no injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.