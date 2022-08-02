Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Saturday.

Police say 13-year-old Tyeshia Akines was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around noon.

Akines was last seen wearing wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants, and black and white sneakers, police say.

According to their website, Youth Emergency Services offers immediate housing and respite to youth facing housing insecurity or unable to live with family safely. This is the seventh reported child missing this year from the housing facility.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Youth Baseball player is missing

Police urge the public to contact Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Akines.