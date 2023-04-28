Settlement Music School in Philadelphia is celebrating a BIG milestone!

For the last 115 years, Settlement Music School has been offering the unique and joyous opportunity to shape the creative development of students, teachers, and families. By providing access to creative arts education, Settlement has taught the art of music and dance to numerous generations.

This Saturday, April 29th at 6:30 p.m., Settlement Music School will be celebrating their 115th anniversary milestone with a Gala at the National Constitution Center.

The theme of the evening will be “Shaping Generations”, which honors the many generations of students, teachers, and families who have contributed and been a part of the Settlement school.

This year, Settlement Music School is also marking the 10th Anniversary of the Music Education Pathways program which offer music training for students at various Philadelphia schools, who might not have access to music education programs.

This morning, Helen Eaton, CEO of Settlement Music School, Evan Cannon, Director of Music Education Pathways, and Anagha Kapsi, Violin Student at Settlement Music School, joined us to talk about the impressive milestone and give us a performance.

You can find out more information about Settlement Music School, here.