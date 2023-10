PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– SEPTA workers are prepared to go on strike if a contract agreement is not met by the end of the month.

1000 members of the Transport Workers Union, Local 234, voted on the strike authorization, which was unanimous.

The union currently represents a majority of SEPTA’s bus drivers, subway drivers, trolley operators, mechanics, custodians, cashiers, and ticket takers.

The union’s current two-year contract expires at midnight on October 31.