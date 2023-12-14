SEPTA Transit Police are now on strike after members of the FOTP 109 union voted to go on strike on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, SEPTA transit police officers hit the picket line outside of SEPTA headquarters on Market Street.

According to The Inquirer, the 124 transit police officers voted to strike Wednesday after 12 hours of voting on SEPTA’s most recent contract agreement, and the strike became effective immediately.

Those reports say that SEPTA’s latest offer would give union members raises of 3% in March of 2024, 3% in March of 2025, 4% in July 2025, and 3% in March 2026.

The Inquirer reports that the three-year deal splits the last year’s raise into two parts, which the union says they aren’t ok with.

Once the strike was authorized, SEPTA immediately enacted a strike contingency plan to ensure the safety and security of customers and employees.

Throughout the duration of the strike:

Supervisory Transit Police will be working extended shifts to provide a steady presence at terminals, transfer points, hot spots, and transit corridors.

Local law enforcement partners, including the Philadelphia Police Department, university police departments, and police in all counties in areas served by SEPTA, will assist with patrol checks, response to calls for service, priority response, K-9, and special equipment support.

Logistical support and operational assistance from the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Private security guards are assigned to locations as needed, with a focus on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line.

The FOTP union currently represents more than 170 police officers who are in charge of patrolling SEPTA’s stations and buses, subways, trains, and trolleys.

Commuters who use SEPTA are afraid of what this strike might bring given the recent uprise in crime on SEPTA stations.

The School District of Philadelphia put out this statement to families:

Local law enforcement partners, including the Philadelphia Police Department and university police departments, will provide support during the strike. Additionally, the District’s school safety officers will be positioned in observational roles at the Olney and Frankford transportation centers to support areas where a high number of students board and gather.

At this time, School District of Philadelphia schools will remain open for in-person learning and all District offices, including those at 440 N. Broad Street, will operate on their normal schedules.

Although SEPTA has a contingency plan in place they want to remind riders that SEPTA Transit Police can be contacted at any time at (215) 580-8111.

Reports say the FOTP and SEPTA could talk again as early as Thursday.