PHILADELPHIA (WPHL) — After more than a half-dozen crashes over the last month, SEPTA is set to put all of their employees through extensive training.

It’s a move that will unfortunately lead to some travel headaches as well.

Starting on Monday morning, SEPTA riders are going to have to remember the phrase “Patience is a virtue” as all 9,000 employees will begin what is being called “safety reinforcement training.” This comes after stretch of eight crashes over a three-week span.

PECO Workers fix overhead wiring near the Blue Bell Inn after it was hit by a SEPTA trolley on July 27, 2023 (Credit: Jay Scott Smith)

The first crash occurred on July 21, when two buses crashed on Roosevelt Blvd in Northeast Philadelphia, killing a 72-year-old passenger and injured 13 people.

It was the first of a series of incidents that included a bus hitting a building in Center City on July 24, an unmanned trolley jumping the tracks and crashing head-on into an SUV and then into a house in southwest Philadelphia on July 27, and a pair of SEPTA buses colliding with each other in South Philadelphia on Wednesday.

SEPTA media relations director Andrew Busch says the transit authority’s entire 9,000-person workforce — including executives — will go through the training.

“Over the last three weeks, we had these handful of extremely serious incidents,” Busch said. “When we have something like that we want to do everything we can to make sure we’re addressing it.”

Busch said the training will start with the nearly 2,500 bus and trolley operators and work with about 250 of them each day.

SEPTA hopes to be finished with this group by Labor Day.

The training comes as the Federal Transportation Administration announced plans on Thursday to conduct a detailed inspection of SEPTA’s safety “protocols, practices and processes”

Either way, passengers like Lou Bowens can expect delays. But all he cares about is safety.

“Doesn’t matter to me,” said Bowens. “As long as they conduct themselves in a manner that’s safe for all of us.”

Busch says that riders should check before they head out on Monday morning to what delays are going to look like. Riders are also urged to report any unsafe conditions they see on SEPTA’s transit watch app.