SEPTA Proposes Name Changes and New Signage

SEPTA is working on rebranding its transit system. It is part of a $40 million dollar effort to make its public transit system easier to navigate.

Part of the proposed idea includes changing the name of SEPTA’s city subway, trolley’s, and rail system to the “Metro”.

SEPTA said the name is recognizable, inclusive for all rail networks, and is a universal term for rail for most second and third languages spoken in our area.

It plans a redo of the system’s maps and signs with the aim of making wayfinding images easier to see and understand quickly.

For example, the Market-Frankford line would be renamed the “L” line. The Broad Street line would be renamed the “B” line.

These are just some proposed changes.

SEPTA is seeking feedback form the public.

