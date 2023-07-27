If you’re going to the Luke Combs concert on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field is making sure you don’t have to get in a ‘Fast Car‘, by offering extra services.

SEPTA is ‘Doin’ this’ on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

On Friday, July 28, four Express trains will depart Fern Rock Station for NRG Station every 10 minutes starting at 6:05 p.m, in addition to regular service.

On Saturday, July 29, additional trains will depart Fern Rock Station every 10 minutes departing at 2:50 p.m. until 5 p.m.

In an effort to make sure the money on your SEPTA KeyCard isn’t ‘Going, Going, Gone’, SEPTA reminds you to preload your KeyCard or to purchase SEPTA Key Tix on the SEPTA website or app.

If you want to check on the status of your train or see if it is ‘One Number Away’, riders are encouraged to check Septa.org of check real-time travel updates on the SEPTA app.