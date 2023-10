Septa is informing riders that they should prepare for a potential strike that would impact many of its most used transportation. The current contract between TWU Local 234 and SEPTA is set to expire on October 31st at 11:59 p.m. If there is no agreement before the contract expires, the strike can happen as early as November 1st. PHL17’s Tyrone Sharper gives a live report.

