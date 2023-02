If you are a frequent user of Septa buses, it may be a good idea to check the Septa website before you head out.

Starting at around 8 a.m. this morning, Septa announced they are experiencing a high volume of delays due to operator shortages.

According to Septa’s real-time tracker these are the affected bus routes:

2- Delays

6- Delays

9- Delays

14- Delays

16- Delays

21- Delays

26- Delays

30- Delays

38- Delays

40- Delays

44- Delays

47- Delays

48- Delays

49- Delays

52- Delays

53- Delays

56- Delays

60- Delays

61- Delays

73- Delays

88- Delays

89- Delays

91- Suspended

93- Delays

99- Delays

103- Delays

108- Delays

109- Delays

110- Delays

114- Delays

117- Delays

126- Delays

127- Delays

128- Delays

139- Delays

K- Delays

H- Delays

Check the Septa Real-time tracker or the Septa twitter page for updates.