Philadelphia Police have arrested the shooter who killed a SEPTA Bus Driver while he was operating a bus in Germantown on Thursday.

21-year-old Zhontay Capers has been charged with Murder, Violations of the Fire Arms Act, and other related charges.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 10:27 a.m. on the Route 23 Bus which was stopped at Germantown Avenue and Abbottsford Avenue.

Gribbin was shot six times in the chest and right abdomen. He was transported to Einstein Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 10:36 a.m.

The driver was identified as 48-year-old Bernard Gribbim and SEPTA released a statement saying that he had been a SEPTA employee for 12 years.

Police revealed that Capers was taken into custody by SEPTA police on the 100 block of East Penn Street on Thursday, and was subsequently arrested and charged.

The weapon used in the shooting was not on Capers when she was arrested and police have not yet located the gun.

District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement saying, ” Today, my office announced that Zhontay Capers has been charged with Murder and related offenses for fatally shooting a SEPTA bus driver on Thursday morning. Capers is charged with Murder (Generally), VUFA 6105 (F1), VUFA 6106 (F3), Possession of an Instrument of Crime (M1), and Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2) for shooting 45-year-old Bernard Gribbin. Gribbin was on-duty and operating a bus on SEPTA’s Route 23 when Capers allegedly shot him multiple times in his right side. Investigators have not determined a motive for the killing. Surveillance video depicted Capers holding a firearm at the front of the bus moments before she allegedly shot and killed the victim. ”

Officials say that SEPTA transit police recognized the shooter based on her clothing and clear images of her face.

Prior to Capers’ arrest, police released these images of the suspected female shooter in hopes that the public could identify her.

Philadelphia Police Department/ SEPTA Transit Police

SEPTA workers continue to say that safety is a growing concern for them. This comes in the midst of talks of a potential SEPTA strike if SEPTA and the workers union, TWU Local 234, cannot reach a contract agreement by Tuesday night.

After Wednesday’s shooting, they say they want The National Guard involved.

Anyone with further information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.