SEPTA Bus crash leaves passengers injured in North Philadelphia

A SEPTA bus collided with a pickup truck leaving several passengers injured in North Philadelphia.

The crash happened during the morning commute at 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue. After colliding with the truck and hitting a utility pole, SEPTA’s bus Route 47 settled in a used car dealership’s lot.

At least four of the dealership’s vehicles were damaged. An employee there shared it was the second crash in their lot this year.

Passengers suffered minor injuries and an investigation is now underway following the crash.