The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) board approved a new contract with the union that represents is transit police officers after a 4-day strike.

The deal is for 3 years. It includes a bump in pay and keeps health and pension benefits.

Before this agreement, about 170 transit police officers have been working without a contract since March.

SEPTA’s CEO Leslie Richard said, “This contract recognizes the hard work our police officers do every day.”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction