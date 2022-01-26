Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is in the hospital after someone shot her Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened inside a home on the 5600 block of Angora Terrace just before 3:30 pm.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was shot in her right leg. Medics took her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was placed in stable condition.

In North Philadelphia, a teen was shot outside a home around 5:37 pm. Police say the shooting happened in the 3100 block of North 25th Street when an 18-year-old male was shot in his left leg.

The male was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered in either incident.