U.S. Senator John Fetterman has checked himself into the Walter Reed national Military Medical Center center to receive treatment for clinical depression.

According to a statement by U.S. Senator John Fetterman’s Chief of Staff, Adam Jentleson, Senator Fetterman “has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks.”

Fetterman was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress who recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed.

Fetterman checked himself in on Tuesday night, and is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis.

Fetterman’s chief of staff noted, “the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman tweeted saying she is proud of John for asking for help and getting the care he needs.