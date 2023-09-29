Senator Dianne Feinstein has passed away at age 90, according to the Associated Press.

As the oldest sitting senator in the U.S. Senate, Feinstein broke gender barriers throughout her 31-year career on the job.

Feinstein’s longstanding tenure included her fight for environmental protection, reproductive rights, and gun control. While she was a Democrat, Feinstein notably worked with Republicans to find middle ground.

Throughout her career, Feinstein was a woman of many firsts. She was the first woman president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, the first woman mayor of San Francisco, and one of the first women elected to the U.S. Senate from California.

Born on June 23, 1933, Dianne Goldman- now Feinstein, graduated from San Francisco’s Convent of the Sacred Heart and then went on to Stanford University where she graduated in 1955.

Feinstein was married three times and has one daughter, Katherine, from her first husband, Jack Berman, whom she divorced after 3 years of marriage (1956–1959).

In 1962, Feinstein married Bertram Feinstein who later died of colon cancer in 1978.

In 1980, Feinstein married her third and final husband, Richard Blum, who she remained with until his death from cancer in 2022.

Feinstein first got into politics in 1960 when Governor Pat Brown (1959 -1967) appointed her to the CA Women’s Parole Board. Feinstein held that role for nine years and then ran for public office, winning a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

While serving as the first female president on the board, Feinstein unsuccessfully ran for mayor twice. When the tragic assassination of Mayor George Moscone struck California, Feinstein decided to not run again.

Throughout her decade tenure, Feinstein worked as a trailblazer creating the now-global standard for AIDS healthcare.

In 1990, Feinstein decided to run for California governor, which she lost but still managed to make history because she was the first woman to win a major party’s vote.

In 1992, which is historically known as the “Year of the Woman”, Feinstein was elected to the U.S. Senate, alongside Congresswoman Barbara Boxer.

While in Congress, Feinstein served as the first woman on the Senate Rules Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee. In 1994 she created the Federal Assault Weapons Ban, which led to a 10-year restriction on several semi-automatic weapons.

After some concerns over her health surfaced, Feinstein stepped down as the top Democrat on the Judiciary panel after the 2020 election and passed on the opportunity to become the president pro tempore, whose job is to open the Senate and hold other ceremonial duties.

In February of 2023, Feinstein was hospitalized with shingles, prompting the news that she would retire from the U.S. Senate when her term was supposed to be up in 2024.

Feinstein leaves behind her daughter, Former San Francisco County Superior Court Judge, Katherine Feinstein, her granddaughter Eileen, and three stepchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

