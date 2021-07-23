See what the North Wildwood Beach Patrol is doing to keep beachgoers safe PHL17 News Posted: Jul 23, 2021 / 02:07 PM EDT / Updated: Jul 23, 2021 / 02:08 PM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP Khiree Stewart spoke with a member of the North Wildwood Beach Patrol about water safety. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction