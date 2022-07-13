This 2022 BMW iX xDrive 50 all electric SUV is the newest series of EVs offered by the vaunted German car-maker and is likely to be a template for the future.

This new $83,000 iX model comes to market with a full 324 mile range, and all the market advantages of a substantial of a mid-size 5 passenger SUV format vehicle, dubbed Sports Activity Vehicle to emphasize legendary BMW performance.

And there’s plenty of traditional driving excitement with this BMW iX xDrive 50, with dual electric motors pumping 524 horsepower and delivering 0 – 60 mph acceleration in 4.6 seconds.

For more power iX M60 edition puts out 610 horsepower with breathtaking 3.6 second 0 – 60 stats. That 1 second of extra power and other M sport series accoutrements will cost you about $20 grand extra.

For handling the xDrive all-wheel-drive system assures a steady surefooted road performance added to by the low center of gravity skateboard battery weight.

Despite being chunky and sitting low for an SUV … the iX displays amazing quickness to please even a BMW sport sedan enthusiast, thanks in part to its two-axle air suspension dynamic handling package.

There is a bit of relearning of basic driving techniques when switching to an EV. For example in the iX the standard “D” drive position on the gear selector is like any other car, but the “B” setting engages the regenerative braking. This mode directs the kinetic energy of slowing down back to the battery with single-pedal control for acceleration and braking. The “B” setting also requires an aggressive and attentive driving style … because if you are not accelerating … you are in effect always braking.

The looks of the iX are somewhat controversial because of the elongated signature BMW twin kidney front grille. And of course, as an EV, this is not a grille at all but graphic representation more familiar to the BMW faithful.

Also the imposing hood on this car it is not an empty so-called front trunk or “frunk” … and is accessible only to dealer service technicians … containing the accessory technical gear and guts of this EV. And a push of the BMW logo at the nose reveals the window washer fluid reservoir access.

The front view of the iX is a bit awkward because the more compact high tech adaptive LED laser effect headlights, leave expanses of the lower front fascia area open.

From the side view the iX has a more traditional SUV profile falling somewhere between the proportions of the BMW X5 and X7 … with interesting touches like the rose gold finished flush door handles and a powerful back-end design with a floating roof effect.

Also notable is the discreet rear light strip that comes alive with a flourish.

Roomy enough under the rear hatch, with the rear seats folded down the iX boasts serious cargo capacity.

Inside the stitched quilted leather seating and crystal knobs for seating and infotainment controls, amid an otherwise appropriately German sense of spare elegance, makes the point that this BMW is geared to a new era, with a younger and more culturally diverse target audience.

The passenger compartment is literally maxed out on features including a selfie taking function. Don’t ask!

Overhead … a single-piece transparent glass roof spans the entire interior without any cross struts, the largest ever in a BMW model. This huge expanse of glass also features a cool visibility eclipsing feature using Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal technology.

Beyond the EV drivetrain the tech array for safety, infotainment, comfort and convenience in this vehicle is dazzling and made more impressive by the control panel spread across the front dash on a curved floating screen.

All the driver operational info like speed, power level, and percentage rate of consumption, safety features and adaptive cruise control are served up on this curved color, light and motion panel.

For ease of operation … there are driver fingertip controls in the steering wheel, panel selections and touchscreen options.

Charging the BMW iX is easy … but with a level two charger it still takes over 10 hours for a full charge from zero power. On a DC fast charger you can expect up to an 80 percent charge in 35 – 45 minutes.

The iX comes with a Charger, to plug into an 120 or 240V outlet which gets you a full charge in about 12 hours.

The key to avoiding range issues is to keep the charge level above 50% as much as possible. This means several short charging stops on really long drives, usually coinciding with normal rest stop breaks.