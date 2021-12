You sent in photos, and celebrity antique appraiser Dr. Lori has studied them. Can you guess which of these items is worth the most?

Please keep sending in your photos on our Facebook page, and tune in to PHL17 each week for a virtual appraisal! This week, see if a Ronald Raegan 1983 Christmas card is worth over $50.

Check out Dr. Lori’s website at drloriv.com and her YouTube channel at youtube.com/drloriv