Second span of Scudder Falls Bridge and ramps reopen

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission opened the second completed span and flanking interchange ramps of the Scudder Falls Bridge to traffic on August 18th. The ramps were shut down back on July 12th for reconstruction and realignment work.

Here are the ramps that are back open:

I-295 SB exit ramp to NJ Route 29 (Exit 76), which is the first exit ramp after crossing the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge into New Jersey.

Taylorsville Road northbound entry ramp onto I-295 EB and the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge on the Pennsylvania side.

Taylorsville Road southbound entry ramp onto I-295 EB and the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge on the Pennsylvania side.

I-295 EB exit ramp to Taylorsville Road (Exit 10), which is the last exit ramp before the Scudder Falls Toll Bridge on the Pennsylvania side.

Additional construction to complete the project will happen sometime after Labor Day. For more information, visit the Scudder Falls Bridge Replacement Project.