Johnson's Locust Hall Farm is hosting a series of interactive, seasonal wreath workshops. Grab your friends and attend either event on November 11th or December 2nd. All materials are included, plus you can bring your own beverage to enjoy with light snacks while the workshop is in session. For ticket information visit https://www.johnsonslocusthallfarm.com/upcoming-events/