The Middletown Township Police has released a grim update concluding the search for 9-month-old Conrad Sheils, who was swept away during the flash floods in Bucks County, earlier this month.

The police department broke their social media silence on Facebook to make an announcement that stated that they have exhausted all means of attempting to locate Conrad, and that the active search for Conrad has concluded.

Throughout the aftermath of the tragic flash floods on Saturday, July 15, a massive search effort including hundreds of personnel, drones, boats, K9’s, divers, sonar, and air assets were utilized to bring home the 7 lives lost.

Since this past weekend, marine units have been checking the Delaware river, including both the Pennsylvania and New Jersey sides, and agencies throughout Delaware, in hopes in hopes of locating Conrad.

The Police Department wrote “The family has been made aware of this development and they would like to express their deepest gratitude for all those involved in the search efforts to bring Conrad home and to all of you for all your outpouring of love, support, and kind words during this extremely difficult time.”.

“Like all of you, we are truly heartbroken and saddened. Although, at this time, we were unable to reunite Conrad with his loving family, he will forever live in our hearts and he will never be forgotten. We thank all of you for your messages, for your offers to help, for all your encouragement, and for all your patience and understanding during this tragic event. We truly worked as one team and will forever be connected. We stood together and we stood strong.” they continued.

9-month-old Conrad Sheils tragically lost his life alongside his 2-year-old sister, Matilda “Mattie” Sheils, whose body was located on Sunday, July 23. The five other lives lost in this tragedy were 78-year-old Enzo Depiero from Newtown, 74-year-old Linda Depiero from Newtown, 64-year-old Yuko Love from Newtown, 53-year-old Susan Barnhart from Titusville, NJ, and 32-year-old Katheryn “Katie” Seley from Charlestown, SC.