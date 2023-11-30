Police are searching for the suspect who they say stole a car with a one-year-old girl inside of it in Delaware. The child was found safely in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia police transported the girl to St. Christopher’s Hospital in North Philadelphia where they reunited her with her parents.

New Castle County police received a report that a car was stolen around 5:30 pm on Wednesday at a 7-Eleven in Newark.

Police say the car was left running when a man wearing a gray hoodie, black jacket, and camo pants jumped in the driver’s seat and drove away with the 1-year-old girl in the back seat.

The search made its way to Philadelphia when Philadelphia police received a call that a 1-year-old girl was left in front of a Wine and Spirits store in Philadelphia.

The officers then brought the girl to St. Christopher’s Hospital to make sure that she was ok.

Police say the stolen car is a 2010 gray Nissan Altima with Delaware registration 562644. The vehicle has damage to the rear passenger door.

Authorities are also looking for a black car that was involved. Police say the suspect came to the 7-Eleven in that black car before he got out to take the Nissan.

Officers are also looking for another suspect who drove the black vehicle away from the store.

The Nissan was last seen driving to state route 273 toward I-95 in New Castle County, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Castle County police.