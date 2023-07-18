After a long few days, officials have identified the five people who tragically died during the Flash Flooding in Bucks County, over the weekend.

The Bucks County Coroners Officer identified the following individuals:

78-year-old Enzo Depiero from Newtown

74-year-old Linda Depiero from Newtown

64-year-old Yuko Love from Newtown

53-year-old Susan Barnhart from Titusville, NJ

32-year-old Katheryn Seley from Charlestown, SC

The Coroner said three bodies were found on Saturday, and two bodies were later recovered on Sunday.

The coroner also confirmed that each of the individuals died by drowning and that they did not drive into the flooded roadway, and were rather caught amidst the raging flood water.

While the recovery of the five individuals has concluded, the search continues for two children who vanished from the same car that Seley tragically died in.

Upper Makefield Township Police identified, 9-month-old Conrad Sheils, and 2-year-old Matilda “Mattie” Sheils as the missing children among the five members of Seley’s family from Charleston, South Carolina who were en route to visit their relatives, when the flash flood struck.

Katheryn Seley’s fiancée, Jim Sheils, their 4-year-old son, Jack, and Katheryn’s mother, Dahlia, were able to safely escape from the car.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, a family spokesperson extended deep gratitude for the emergency personal and the outpouring of support they’ve received throughout this tragedy.

“We’d also like to thank the community for their incredible outpouring of support, love, prayers, and kindness. It has bolstered us as all. We ask that you continue to pray for the return of Conrad and Mattie and for the safety of all of those committed to bringing them home to us.”, the spokesperson said.

Upper Makefield police announced that the search for Conrad and Mattie is ongoing and they they will be utilizing all their assets and resources to search the flood zone.

The Police Department also requested the public to avoid the area due to the following road closures:

Taylorsville Road will be closed from Rt. 532 to Mt. Eyre Road.

Taylorsville Road is closed in Lower Makefield Township from Mt. Eyre to Rt. 295 due to storm damage.

Mt. Eyre Road is closed at Walker Road, so if your coming from Dolington Road, you will NOT be able to get any further than Walker Road.

Rt. 532 between Wrightstown Road and Meadowview Drive is closed.

River Road will be closed from Embarcation Drive to Mt. Eyre Road.

Residents who live inside the road closure area, will be the only ones able to pass through.

At this point the police department is not recruiting volunteers to help with the search, but those interested in helping can donate to the Sheils Family GoFundMe page, here.

A Prayer Vigil will be held at the Washington Crossing Church on Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Stay with PHl17 on this developing story.