Seafood and Stunning Views bringing city feel to the suburbs

Lark is a new rooftop restaurant in Bala Cynwyd generating some buzz in the Philadelphia suburbs combining city cuisine with stunning views.

“We want to be able to meld a couple of high impact flavors together so we’re saying Mediterranean seafood, coastal mediterranean,” said part owner Nick Elmi. “We do have a tremendous focus on sustainable seafoods with a nice pasta section and a couple of really simple entrees.”

The industrial and contemporary design sits atop the Residence Hotel at the old Penncoyd Ironworks site. The idea was to utilize the amazing setting the location has to offer.

“I feel like with these large windows that’s out art piece, we have this beautiful property that we’re on,” added partner Fia Berisha. “We have the river and you can see all that through the windows there’s no point of putting up art we have that. We have mirrors just so you can keep getting more of that outdoor space.” https://www.larkpa.com/