Are you thinking of buying concert tickets?

Starting at 10 a.m. on May 10, tickets to some of the hottest names in the music industry will be on sale for only $25.

The Live Nation concert ticket promotion will be active from May 10-16 only on the Live Nation Website.

Participating concerts:

$NOT

3 Doors Down

5 Seconds of Summer

Alejandro Fernández

and Berlin

and The Interrupters

Angela Aguilar

Anita Baker

Arcangel

Avatar

Avenged Sevenfold

BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK

Bacilos

Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee

Barenaked Ladies

Beartooth & Trivium

Bebe Rexha

Beck & Phoenix

Becky Robinson

Ben Schwartz

Big Time Rush

Bill Maher

Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones

Breaking Benjamin

Bret Michaels Parti-Gras

Brooks & Dunn

Bryan Adams

Charlie Puth

Chelsea Handler

Colin Jost

Counting Crows

Darius Rucker

David Spade

Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe

Dermot Kennedy

Dierks Bentley

Disturbed

Don Toliver

Dream Theater

Edén Muñoz

Eladio Carrion

Electric Callboy

Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Fall Out Boy

Foreigner

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Fuerza Regida

Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Ghost

Godsmack and Staind

Goo Goo Dolls Gov’t Mule’s Dark Side of the Mule

Hank Williams Jr.

Hayley Kiyoko

Hunter Hayes

Incubus

It’s Time Feat: Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard,

Janet Jackson

Jason Aldean

Jason Leong

Jelly Roll

Jesse & Joy

Jimmy Carr

Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra

Jon Pardi

Keith Urban

Kevin Hart

KIDZ BOP Kids

Kountry Wayne

Larry June

Leon Larregui

Lewis Black

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

LL Cool J

Logic

Louis Tomlinson

Lovett or Leave It

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top

Macklemore

Maisie Peters

Måneskin

Man With A Mission

Marca MP

Marco Antonio Solís

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

Maroon 5

Matchbox Twenty

Miranda Lambert

Mudvayne

Natalie Grant, Taya, Tamela Mann, Katie Torwalt

Nickelback

NMIXX

Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family

P!NK

Pantera

Parker McCollum

Pentatonix Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras

Quinn XCII

Ray LaMontagne

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

Rod Stewart

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS

Sam Hunt

Sam Morril

Santana

Seal

Seven Lions

Shania Twain

Shinedown

Slightly Stoopid

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More

Stassi Schroeder

Stavros Halkias

Subtronics

Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci

TARJA

The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory

The Chicks

The Doobie Brothers

The Get Up Kids & More

The Interrupters

The Offspring

The Original Misfits

The Smashing Pumpkins

The Warning

TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston

Tony Baker & KevOnStage

Trey Kennedy

VALLEY

Villano Antillano

Volbeat

W.A.S.P.

Walker Hayes

Waterparks

Weezer

Whiskey Myers

Wizkid

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Yellowcard

Young the Giant with Milky Chance

Yungblud

Zac Brown Band

You can buy tickets and find more information, here.