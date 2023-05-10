Are you thinking of buying concert tickets?
Starting at 10 a.m. on May 10, tickets to some of the hottest names in the music industry will be on sale for only $25.
The Live Nation concert ticket promotion will be active from May 10-16 only on the Live Nation Website.
Participating concerts:
- $NOT
- 3 Doors Down
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Alejandro Fernández
- and Berlin
- and The Interrupters
- Angela Aguilar
- Anita Baker
- Arcangel
- Avatar
- Avenged Sevenfold
- BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK
- Bacilos
- Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee
- Barenaked Ladies
- Beartooth & Trivium
- Bebe Rexha
- Beck & Phoenix
- Becky Robinson
- Ben Schwartz
- Big Time Rush
- Bill Maher
- Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones
- Breaking Benjamin
- Bret Michaels Parti-Gras
- Brooks & Dunn
- Bryan Adams
- Charlie Puth
- Chelsea Handler
- Colin Jost
- Counting Crows
- Darius Rucker
- David Spade
- Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe
- Dermot Kennedy
- Dierks Bentley
- Disturbed
- Don Toliver
- Dream Theater
- Edén Muñoz
- Eladio Carrion
- Electric Callboy
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters
- Fall Out Boy
- Foreigner
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
- Fuerza Regida
- Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
- Ghost
- Godsmack and Staind
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Gov’t Mule’s Dark Side of the Mule
- Hank Williams Jr.
- Hayley Kiyoko
- Hunter Hayes
- Incubus
- It’s Time Feat: Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard,
- Janet Jackson
- Jason Aldean
- Jason Leong
- Jelly Roll
- Jesse & Joy
- Jimmy Carr
- Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra
- Jon Pardi
- Keith Urban
- Kevin Hart
- KIDZ BOP Kids
- Kountry Wayne
- Larry June
- Leon Larregui
- Lewis Black
- Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
- LL Cool J
- Logic
- Louis Tomlinson
- Lovett or Leave It
- Luke Bryan
- Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
- Macklemore
- Maisie Peters
- Måneskin
- Man With A Mission
- Marca MP
- Marco Antonio Solís
- Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
- Maroon 5
- Matchbox Twenty
- Miranda Lambert
- Mudvayne
- Natalie Grant, Taya, Tamela Mann, Katie Torwalt
- Nickelback
- NMIXX
- Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family
- P!NK
- Pantera
- Parker McCollum
- Pentatonix
- Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras
- Quinn XCII
- Ray LaMontagne
- Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
- Rod Stewart
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS
- Sam Hunt
- Sam Morril
- Santana
- Seal
- Seven Lions
- Shania Twain
- Shinedown
- Slightly Stoopid
- Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More
- Stassi Schroeder
- Stavros Halkias
- Subtronics
- Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci
- TARJA
- The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory
- The Chicks
- The Doobie Brothers
- The Get Up Kids & More
- The Interrupters
- The Offspring
- The Original Misfits
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- The Warning
- TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston
- Tony Baker & KevOnStage
- Trey Kennedy
- VALLEY
- Villano Antillano
- Volbeat
- W.A.S.P.
- Walker Hayes
- Waterparks
- Weezer
- Whiskey Myers
- Wizkid
- Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
- Yellowcard
- Young the Giant with Milky Chance
- Yungblud
- Zac Brown Band
You can buy tickets and find more information, here.