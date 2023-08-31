In less than one week Philadelphia Public School students will be back in the classroom and safety is top of mind for city of Philadelphia officials.

Philadelphia School dDistrict and police are partnering to make sure classrooms and school communities are safe this school year. They’ve announced the launch of more modern cameras, gun detection systems and even the use of drones to monitor events.

During a news conference Wednesday, the district’s Chief of School Safety, Kevin Bethel announced a 47-million-dollar investment in additional and improved cameras, the launch of drones to monitor large events and he also announced the installation of gun detection systems at middle schools, a necessary step as he says there has been an increase in gun activity in lower grades.

“This is a minimally invasive gun detection equipment… if a child came to our school with a gun, we will be able to identify that child coming through. We will be moving to be introducing that model into our schools this year. We had 18 guns over the last two years, the last school year and the year before this is a significant increase,” Bethel said.

There will also be an expansion of the districts Safe Path program, where community organizations and police work to ensure students get to and from school safely as they walk through Philadelphia communities. An additional 9 paths will be added to the existing 13. Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw says that safety in and outside of the classroom is police priority, safety zones have been created for 40 schools in areas where crime is a concern.

“Students and parents will see an increase in visible officers around these safety zones… the surge in police presence is not an augmentation not a substitution for our routine neighborhood patrols. in truth, these added resources will amplify the presence of officers in some of our more challenged neighborhoods.” Outlaw said.