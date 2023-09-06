Philadelphia, PA – The excitement of going back to school for students in the School District of Philadelphia had to take a back seat to the extreme heat.
All schools with no air conditioning or other ways to cool students down were dismissed early Tuesday — and it will be the same Wednesday.
The district has invested millions in air conditioning at 23 schools.
Philadelphia, PA – The excitement of going back to school for students in the School District of Philadelphia had to take a back seat to the extreme heat.