Montgomery County officials have announced charges for a school bus aid who strangled a 6-year-old boy.

72-year-old MacArthur Wilson was charged with Strangulation, Attempted Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Harassment.

On October 16, Montgomery Township Police said they received a call from the 6-year-old’s parents complaining that their son was visibly upset and had marks on his neck.

When asked the boy told his parents that the school bus aide had put his hands around his neck and “choked” him.

Police located the school bus surveillance video, and received a witness account from the bus driver, who reported the incident to her supervisors immediately upon return to the bus yard.

After a review of the footage, police saw that Wilson was asked to sit with the boy at about 4 p.m. Just moments later, Wilson was seen struggling with the boy’s seatbelt and then putting his hands on the boy’s neck and holding them for about seven seconds, until the bus driver yelled at him.

Wilson turned himself in to Montgomery Township Police and is being held on a $5,000 bail.