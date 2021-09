The 42nd annual Scarecrows in the Village is back at Peddler’s Village in Bucks County.

It features over 100 spectacular scarecrows that line the autumn-tinted pathways. Some scarecrows are inspired by famous characters, while some are humorous, and some are scary. All of them are carefully handmade by Philly-area residents and organizations.

It runs from September 6 through October 30! Our Khiree Stewart went there to check it out!

