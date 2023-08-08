Throughout the past few months, you may have noticed a few unfamiliar faces on our air alongside our PHL17 staff.

Meet our summer semester interns, Patrick McGlynn, senior at Penn State University, Morgan Bailey, senior at West Chester University, and Carly Knowlton, senior at Penn State University.

Throughout the summer, they have been a huge help in the newsroom, writing stories, assisting with guest segments, and accompanying our reporters in the field.

We wish you all the best of luck in your future careers and can’t wait to see what you do next!

Thanks for everything, Carly, Morgan, and Pat!

Interested in being a PHL17 intern? Apply HERE.