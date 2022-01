They say the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, so this Valentine’s Day several companies want to help you say ‘I love you’ with meat.

You can now get Brach’s ‘Conversation Hearts’ made of jerky.

If that’s not enough, you can follow it up with a giant bouquet of bacon or a large jerky arrangement from the Manly Man company. It says dried meat lasts a long time, just like your love.