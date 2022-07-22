The sixth annual Sandy Sprint Sea Isle City Run/Walk returns to the shore town on Saturday, July 23rd!

Hosted by the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, the fun event raises awareness about ovarian cancer and funds to advance research. It includes a 5K Run, 2-mile Family Fun Walk, Survivor Ceremony, and more.

“It’s a day really about community and connection. Whether you are an ovarian cancer survivor or a family who has forever been changed by this disease, nothing matches the love and support that you’ll feel there,” said Robin Cohen, Co-founder and CEO of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

The foundation has raised over $5 million in research grants and has educated millions about ovarian cancer.

“We put our money that we raise right into action. We fund cutting-edge research that maybe the government wouldn’t fund and some really exciting science,” said Robin.

For more information about the foundation, visit its website here.