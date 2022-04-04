The Sandy Sprint Philadelphia is back in person on April 23rd! Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation’s CEO Robin Cohen joined us with the details.

“It’s a run/walk for ovarian cancer. It raises funds for our programming and for our research and it’s just such a great community event. There’s nothing like the connection, the understanding, the support, the love that we all experience there,” said Robin.

The Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation provides support for women and families impacted by ovarian cancer by raising funds to advance research.

For more information and registration, click here.