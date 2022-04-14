Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Central Bucks Regional Police Department invites the public to The National Drug Take Back Spring Event.
The event will happen on Saturday, April 30, 2022, between 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at participating sites across Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
This event aims to clean out your medicine cabinets, collect all of your old, expired, or unused medication, and dispose of them safely. You can drive up to a site and drop off your items.
Items accepted:
- Prescription and over the counter medications and vitamins
- Liquid medications, creams, ointments, and nasal sprays
- Pet medications
- Vaping devices, cartridges, pods, and e-liquids
Items not accepted:
- Injectables and needles
- Illicit substances
Bucks County police say they collect these items to protect the youth and the environment.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
