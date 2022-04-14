Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Central Bucks Regional Police Department invites the public to The National Drug Take Back Spring Event.

The event will happen on Saturday, April 30, 2022, between 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at participating sites across Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

List of drop box locations

This event aims to clean out your medicine cabinets, collect all of your old, expired, or unused medication, and dispose of them safely. You can drive up to a site and drop off your items.

Items accepted:

Prescription and over the counter medications and vitamins

Liquid medications, creams, ointments, and nasal sprays

Pet medications

Vaping devices, cartridges, pods, and e-liquids

Items not accepted:

Injectables and needles

Illicit substances

Bucks County police say they collect these items to protect the youth and the environment.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

