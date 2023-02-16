Ryan Seacrest has officially left the Kelly and Ryan show.

Ryan shared a heartfelt Instagram post Wednesday morning thanking Kelly for the their shared time on the show.

“I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share. When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season. ” said Seacrest in his Instagram post .



After nearly 6 years on the show, Seacrest will be leaving to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in Los Angeles.

Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos will be replacing Seacrest on the show.

Seacrest said he will continue working on his radio show on KIIS-FM and will continue hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve. also said he will dedicate his summer to opening more ‘Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios’ in pediatric hospitals across the country.



He is thankful for his time on the show and is looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future.