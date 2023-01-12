Standing tall in Camden is a statue of Jersey boxing legend, who’s history many people don’t know.

Jersey Joe Walcott held world heavyweight title from 1951-1952 and broke the record for the oldest man to win the title at the age of 37.

Vincent Cream, grandson of the legendary boxer, joined us on the show to share information about his grandfathers legacy.

Rutgers Camden will be hosting an event in March marking the life and legacy of Jersey Joe Walcott, which PHL17’s own Jennifer Lewis Hall will be hosting.

You can find out more information about the event and Jersey Joe Walcott here.