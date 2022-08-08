Keyshlyne Patterson, 24/F, from the 7900 block of Henry Avenue. Keyshlyne is 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 115 lbs.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a Roxborough woman considered armed and dangerous after allegedly shooting two people on July 31, 2022.

Keyshlyne Patterson, 24, from the 7900 block of Henry Avenue, is wanted for attempted murder and related offenses.

The incident happened on the 2100 block of North Darien Street around 9:48 am.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman was shot twice in the head while sitting in her burgundy Hyundai by Patterson. Police rushed her to Temple University Hospital, where she is listed in extremely critical condition.

Patterson also shot a 28-year-old man standing next to the woman’s car in the ear and right arm, police say. He was transported to Temple Hospital by police, where he was placed in stable condition by doctors.

Police say Patterson was wearing a peach tube top and black shorts.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.