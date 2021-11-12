Rowan University reports an increase in flu cases on Glassboro campus

Rowan university is reporting an increase in the number of flu cases on campus. According to school officials, the spike in cases is earlier than what is typically considered flu season.

In response, the university is encouraging students and staff to continue to wear a mask indoors, wash their hands, and remain six feet away from others when possible.

The university is urging any students with flu symptoms to stay at home and get medical attention.

Officials at Rowan say free flu shots are available on the Glassboro campus every Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Owl’s Nest of the Chamberlain Student Center. No appointment is necessary.