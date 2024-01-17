A SWAT situation in Northeast Philadelphia has closed the Southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard.

The Northbound lanes and inner southbound lanes between Rhawn Street and Tyson Avenue are now accessible but drivers are advised to exercise caution in the area and expect traffic delays.

Philadelphia Police held a press conference at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning where more information was released.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore stated that the incident occurred around 5 a.m. near Borbeck Avenue and Bradford Street after a man fired a gun from a car.

Police were originally called to the area just before 5 a.m. for an auto accident.

A Philadelphia Police Patrol officer approached a Dodge pickup truck that had been involved in an accident and had its tires scattered on the sidewalk and street.

After checking on the driver and clearing the scene, the officer began driving away, which is when he heard gunshots.

The officer immediately returned and called for backup.

Officers then declared a barricade situation and requested assistance from the SWAT unit.

When SWAT arrived on scene they came under gunfire and returned gunshots back at the suspect.

When medics arrived they approached the Dodge pickup truck and pronounced the suspect dead.

No officers were injured.

This is an active investigation and police are reviewing surveillance footage.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

Stay with PHL17 for more on this developing story.

Stay with PHL17 for more on this developing story.