Former Eagles QB Ron Jarawrski is giving back to the local Philadelphia community to help kids play sports.

Jawarski’s foundation “Jaws Youth Playbook” donated money to the PAL Wynnefield Center to help them renovate a new basketball floor in order for the local community members to have a dedicated space to socialize and play basketball.

PHL17’s General Manager, Vince Giannini, who serves on the board of directors at PAL was in attendance during the event to speak to community members and help unveil the new floor.