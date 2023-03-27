Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect responsible for killing men and injuring 2 others in a robbery tuned homicide in North Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, March 26th at the 1900 block of North 19th street, police say.

The first victim was 22-year-old Braheen Briggs who was found suffering gunshot wounds to the body and head. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he died at 12:53 p.m.

The second victim was 24-year-old Edward Wood who was found with gunshot wounds to the chest, back, and neck. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died at 1:16 p.m.

The third victim is a 20-year-old black male who was shot in the in the neck. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The fourth victim is a 32-year-old black male who suffered gunshots to both of his legs. He is currently at Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the motive of the shooting was a robbery, but no arrests have been made.