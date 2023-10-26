Police are investigating a robbery gone wrong that left the thief dead, and a store employee with a gun in hand.

According to investigators, the incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. at the Happy Day Food Market & Deli store on the corner of 1300 South 58th Street when an attempted robber had walked into the store pointing his gun at the store employees. As the thief began stuffing money into his pockets, a store employee pulled out his gun and fired several shots at the would-be robber.

Police say the robber was shot in the chest and torso and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:45 p.m.

One other store employee and one customer were in the store but thankfully no one else was injured.

The entire incident was captured on the store’s private surveillance cameras so police will be utilizing the footage to find out what went down.

