The drugstore chain, Rite Aid is permanently shutting its doors after the company announced Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, on Friday.
Rite Aid’s initial plans are to just close 7% of its stores in locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, and Washington.
Out of the 154 stores on the chopping block, 15 stores in the Delaware Valley unfortunately made the cut.
Full list of Rite Aid Stores closing:
- 5612 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 2401 East Venango Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 3000-02 Reed Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 7941 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 136 North 63rd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 2722 West 9th Street, Chester, Pennsylvania
- 350 Main Street, Pennsburg, Pennsylvania
- 10 South Center Street, Pottsville, Pennsylvania
- 37 Juliustown Road, Browns Mills, New Jersey
- 1426 Mount Ephraim Avenue, Camden, New Jersey
- 1636 Route 38, Suite 49, Lumberton, New Jersey
- 210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua, New Jersey
- 108 Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill, New Jersey
- Route 33 and Robbinsville- Edinburg Road, Robbinsville, New Jersey
- 1434 South Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, New Jersey
Customers who use these particular locations to fill their prescriptions will need to head to other nearby Rite Aid stores or start looking for a new pharmacy. It’s important to note this change at your doctor’s office as well, to ensure you are getting your prescription script sent to the right location.
According to the bankruptcy filing, the drugstore giant lost about $1.3 billion in the first half of its fiscal year.
As its bankruptcy continues, the company has stated that it may need to close additional stores.
According to the Associated Press, Rite Aid has struggled financially for years and also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions like its bigger rivals, CVS and Walgreens.