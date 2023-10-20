The drugstore chain, Rite Aid is permanently shutting its doors after the company announced Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, on Friday.

Rite Aid’s initial plans are to just close 7% of its stores in locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, and Washington.

Out of the 154 stores on the chopping block, 15 stores in the Delaware Valley unfortunately made the cut.

Full list of Rite Aid Stores closing:

5612 North 5th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2401 East Venango Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

3000-02 Reed Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

7941 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

136 North 63rd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2722 West 9th Street, Chester, Pennsylvania

350 Main Street, Pennsburg, Pennsylvania

10 South Center Street, Pottsville, Pennsylvania

37 Juliustown Road, Browns Mills, New Jersey

1426 Mount Ephraim Avenue, Camden, New Jersey

1636 Route 38, Suite 49, Lumberton, New Jersey

210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua, New Jersey

108 Swedesboro Road, Mullica Hill, New Jersey

Route 33 and Robbinsville- Edinburg Road, Robbinsville, New Jersey

1434 South Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, New Jersey

Customers who use these particular locations to fill their prescriptions will need to head to other nearby Rite Aid stores or start looking for a new pharmacy. It’s important to note this change at your doctor’s office as well, to ensure you are getting your prescription script sent to the right location.

According to the bankruptcy filing, the drugstore giant lost about $1.3 billion in the first half of its fiscal year.

As its bankruptcy continues, the company has stated that it may need to close additional stores.

According to the Associated Press, Rite Aid has struggled financially for years and also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions like its bigger rivals, CVS and Walgreens.